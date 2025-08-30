/Did The Simpsons predict US president's death in 2025? Clip resurfaces amid 'Trump is dead' trend

Elon Musk's X is filled with posts about US President Donald Trump's alleged death, with users claiming that ambulances were seen near the White House. However, Grok, X's free AI assistant, dismissed the rumours and stated that Trump is fine. However, a section of netizens claimed that the iconic TV show The Simpsons predicted that the US president would pass away in 2025. Across its three-decade-long run, the show provided instances and scenes from around the world that are now proven to be eerily prophetic. While Grok quashed the rumours about Trump's alleged absence and probable death, rumour mills went into a frenzy with conspiracy theories running wild. So, what is the connection between The Simpsons and Donald Trump?

The Simpsons and Donald Trump

A clip purportedly from The Simpsons resurfaced. It claimed that the President is expected to die in August 2025 after a severe chest illness. According to the narrator of the clip footage, the footage comes from a long-forgotten episode that aired over 15 years ago but has since been removed from syndication and streaming platforms due to its disturbing similarities with real-life events. In the animated sequence, a character resembling Donald Trump—depicted with golden hair, an orange complexion, and a fiery temper—is shown walking alone through the White House halls. During a live national broadcast, the character suddenly clutches his chest and collapses, sparking panic among staff and the medical team. A medic is heard shouting, “This wasn’t just stress, this was a sign,” adding to the dramatic tension of the scene. The episode is said to span from the character’s fictional presidential victory in 2000 to a re-election storyline aired in 2015. While many online believe the scene eerily mirrors real events, there is no confirmed record of such an episode existing in The Simpsons' catalogue, reported The Times of India. Nevertheless, the clip has added to the conspiracy theories about the show's alleged ability to "predict the future."



Trump's health and Vance's ‘terrible tragedy' remark

Donald Trump's health has been the topic of discussion since he became the oldest president to take over the White House at the age of 78. Concerns about his health were raised after his swollen ankles were visible during numerous appearances. The White House, later, revealed that the US president is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency. Bruise on his right hand also made headlines, with the White House first issuing a bizarre explanation that he 'meets a lot of people and shakes hands with them' to saying that it may be because of ‘minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.’ The Trump administration has emphasized time and again that the president is in ‘excellent health.’ On Trump's heart health, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that he underwent an echocardiogram as part of the evaluation and his heart function was normal. Trump underwent his first annual medical test as the president of United States in April this year in which it was revealed that he is in “excellent cognitive and physical health.”