US flag at White House flown at half-mast amid 'Trump is dead' trend: Here's why

Published: Aug 30, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 14:05 IST

The United States flags flying at half-mast at the White House, and White House website stating that it will be ‘LIVE shortly’ has added to the rumours of US President Donald Trump's alleged death. However, the reason for the half-mast flags is an announcement made by Trump himself.

US flag seen at half-mast at White House
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US flag seen at half-mast at White House

On Aug 30, several users on X claimed that the United States flag at the White House was flown at ‘half-mast’. This, combined with reports of US President Donald Trump skipping his cabinet meeting and claims that he has not been seen for ‘several’ days, made phrases like ‘It Happened’ and ‘Trump is Dead’ trend. However, the reason for flags flying at half-mast is completely different.

Why are flags flown in half-mast or half-staff?
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Why are flags flown in half-mast or half-staff?

Flying a flag at half-mast means lowering it to about the middle of the flagpole to express grief, respect, or mourning—typically following a death or major tragedy. Originating from naval customs, it symbolises a nation's sorrow, often after the passing of important leaders or during days of remembrance. Traditionally, the flag isn’t placed exactly halfway down, but slightly above, to symbolically leave room for the “invisible flag of death” above it.

Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff as a tribute to Minneapolis mass shooting victims
3 / 6
(Photograph: X/PobBase)

Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff as a tribute to Minneapolis mass shooting victims

US President Donald Trump had ordered that the American flag be flown at half-staff across all federal buildings and installations until sunset on August 31. A mas shooting took place at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis mass shooting kills 2, injures 17
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Minneapolis mass shooting kills 2, injures 17

A horrific mass shooting took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to 17 others. The incident occurred during a service marking the beginning of the school year. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who later “took his own life” at the scene.

'Trump is dead' trends on X
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

'Trump is dead' trends on X

Flags flying at half-mast on government buildings in Washington, DC further fueled speculation on social media about President Trump’s alleged death. Trending phrases on X included “Trump is dead,” “Where is Trump,” and “It Happened.” Users also circulated screenshots from the White House site stating it would go "LIVE shortly."

JD Vance's 'terrible tragedy' statement
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

JD Vance's 'terrible tragedy' statement

It all started when the US Vice President, in an interview, said that he would take over as the President of the United States in case of ‘terrible tragedy’ - hinting at Trump's sudden departure. Though he emphasised the fact that Trump was fit and healthy, his use of the word ‘terrible tragedy’ took the internet on a speculation ride.

