/'Trump is dead' trends on Musk's X, netizens ask about US President's whereabouts - What's happening

Amid numerous health rumours about United States President Donald Trump, Elon Musk's X on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 was filled with trends regarding his alleged death. Phrases starting from ‘Trump is dead,’ to ‘Where is Trump’, to ‘It Happened’ started trending on X. Users also shared screenshots of the White House website that suggested they would go ‘LIVE shortly.’ When Grok, X's free AI assistant, was asked to verify the claims, it dismissed everything as ‘rumours’, clarifying that the White House page always shows the same message after press conferences are over. It also quashed the rumours of Trump being ‘invisible’ in public, providing dates of his recent appearances, though X users countered it, saying he didn't attend the most recent cabinet meeting. The claims of the US President's alleged death probably started after US Vice President JD Vance said that he would step into the President's shoes in case of a ‘terrible tragedy.’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Here's GROK's clarification

What JD Vance said?

Just a day ago, Vance expressed confidence in President Donald Trump’s health but affirmed his preparedness to assume the presidency if needed. In an interview with USA Today on Thursday (Aug 29), Vance said that the US president is in good shape and will do great things for the American people. However, he acknowledged the importance of readiness in the event of an unforeseen crisis. Vance, who is the third-youngest Vice President in US history, said that he is ready to take over in case of ‘terrible tragedy.’

“I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people…And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” Vance told USA Today.