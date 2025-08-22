/Trump calls DC crime drop a ‘miracle’, here are the cities he wants to target next

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Chicago will likely be the next city where his administration launches a federal crackdown on crime. “We’ll straighten that one out, probably next, that will be our next one after this,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “I think Chicago will be our next, and then we’ll help with New York,” he added.

Why is Trump calling DC a ‘miracle’?

Trump claimed credit for the recent deployment of federal forces in Washington, DC, insisting it has cut crime. He pointed to a week without murders in the capital, calling it a “miracle,” even though such stretches have already happened several times this year. The president also brushed aside polling that showed most DC residents disapprove of the military presence, calling the surveys “fake news.” According to Trump, people in other cities are eager for the same. “They’re wearing red hats, African American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago,’” he said.

How would a crackdown in Chicago work?

It remains unclear how a federal intervention in Chicago would look or whether it would mirror what has happened in Washington. The US capital is unique because it is not part of a state, meaning the president has unusual authority to take over its police force. Chicago, by contrast, falls under Illinois state law, making any federal move more complex.

National Guard in DC cleared to carry weapons

Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirmed that National Guard members deployed in Washington, DC, will “soon be on mission with their service-issued weapons.” The order followed formal authorisation by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, granting Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, acting commander of the DC Guard, the authority to adjust troop posture and coordinate directly with local police.