/National Guard cleared to carry guns in DC? Pentagon allows troops to keep weapons after Trump warns ‘we’re not playing games’

National Guard troops deployed in Washington, DC, under President Donald Trump’s orders will now be allowed to carry their service-issued weapons, the Pentagon confirmed on Friday. The authorisation, signed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, applies to members of Joint Task Force-DC, which includes the DC National Guard and troops from six other states. “The DC National Guard remains committed to safeguarding the District of Columbia and serving those who live, work, and visit the District,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

What does the new order allow?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The decision gives Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, acting commander of the DC National Guard, has the authority to make “force posture adjustments” in coordination with local police. Officials said firearms use will remain consistent with National Guard training and mission guidelines. Until now, troops had been patrolling without weapons, though they were issued body armour. It is still unclear whether Guard members will carry rifles or handguns, and whether they will be loaded.

Trump threatens full federal takeover

Around 2,000 National Guard members are already deployed in the capital, with more expected to arrive. Trump has hinted the operation could continue beyond 30 days. “We’re not playing games. We’re going to make it safe, and we’re going to then go on to other places. But we’re going to stay here for a while. We want to make this absolutely perfect. It’s our capital,” Trump said. On Friday, the president also warned that he could impose full federal control of the city.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City!” he posted on Truth Social.

Local pushback and political concerns

DC officials have questioned whether the deployment is necessary, pointing to falling crime figures in recent years. Trump, however, has openly dismissed those statistics and pushed for a stronger security presence. Military commanders, meanwhile, have sought to balance Trump’s desire for a crackdown with legal and operational constraints around using armed troops on domestic soil.

Hegseth’s message to the Guard