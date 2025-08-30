/America's 50% tariff on India was due to Trump's 'personal' enmity? This report reveals hidden info

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 30, 2025, 01:01 IST
Donald Trump with Narendra Modi Photograph: (AFP)

Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff imposition on India was a result of his “personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said in a recent report.

US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff imposition on India was a result of his “personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said in a recent report.

