/America's 50% tariff on India was due to Trump's 'personal' enmity? This report reveals hidden info

Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff imposition on India was a result of his “personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said in a recent report.
US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff imposition on India was a result of his “personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said in a recent report.