White House repeats bizarre 'shakes hands with people' theory over Trump's left-hand bruise - What his doctor said

Health concerns related to United States President Donald Trump refuse to die down, and the US president's silence over the matter is only adding up to the narrative. A new bruise has appeared on his left hand now, months after a bruise mark on his right hand made headlines. Videos from his meeting with former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens and his son Kacy at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia went viral when the bruise was spotted. A dark discolouration was visible at the same place where a bruise was visible in his right hand. When asked, the White House repeated what it had previously stated - that the President meets a lot of people and shakes hands with them. Earlier, when Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup finals, visibly swollen ankles and bruised hands raised concerns about his fitness. While some said that the blemish might be skin-toned makeup, others pointed to a possible health worry.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day. Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, defended the White House statement, saying that bruising on Trump's hand is due to minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking and regular aspirin use for heart health.

Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt last month revealed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue, after “mild swelling was noticed in his lower legs.” Leavitt was addressing concerns over visible swelling in President Trump’s ankles and bruising on his hand when she made the disclosure and said that it was assessed to be “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin” as a preventative heart-health measure. After investigating ankle swelling, doctors determined that Trump has blood pooling in his veins, a condition Leavitt described as common among individuals over the age of 70.

She emphasised that the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.” “I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician ... all results were within normal limits,” Leavitt said.

Trump's health report

The US president had undergone a health test back in April this year. According to that report, Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health" and had "excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function." In the first annual physical of his second presidential term, Trump was also found to have scarring “on the right ear from a gunshot wound” after an assassination attempt last July. At 78, Trump is the oldest president to take office. Rumours about his health have been constantly floating after he took office in January this year.