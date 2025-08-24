/Trump sends letter to Ukraine on Independence Day, mentions ‘safeguarding’ Kyiv’s ‘sovereignty’

US President Donald Trump sent a letter of support to Ukraine on its 34th Independence Day, praising its courage and saying the United States believes in its future as an independent state, as the country marks the anniversary of declaring itself free of Soviet rule. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky shared Trump’s letter on X, along with greetings from Britain’s King Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pope Leo XIV, and others on his country’s 34th Independence Day.

Trump’s message comes days after the US president said he will give Russian leader Vladimir Putin “a couple of weeks,” further extending his deadline for potential consequences against Moscow after urging the Russian leader to meet Zelensky for talks to end the war.

In the letter, Trump wrote, “The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your county’s courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation.”

“Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty and dignity,” Trump added.

Zelensky thanked Trump for his message and said the country would still be celebrating its Independence Day a hundred years from now.

Ukraine is stronger and has self-respect. And Ukraine does not wait for gestures of goodwill, but it has its own will to put into life what is necessary for us, he said.

This is the Ukraine of today. And such a Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a ‘compromise.’ We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it, he added.

Referring to the talks with Trump and European leaders for a peace plan, Zelensky said, “Ukraine has not yet fully won, but it will certainly not lose. Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers. Alliance and partnership.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made his first official visit to Ukraine to mark the occasion and said on X that his country’s support for Kyiv is “unwavering, and we are with you every step of the way in your fight to defend your sovereignty.”

Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration’s Russia-Ukraine envoy, also attended Kyiv’s Independence Day ceremony on Sunday.

Zelensky thanks King Charles for ‘inspirational’ letter

Zelensky hailed King Charles as a “true inspiration” after the monarch sent a letter of support on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

In a message posted on X, the king spoke of his “greatest and deepest admiration” for the Ukrainian people as they continue defending their country against Russian invasion and called for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.

“I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people,” King Charles wrote.

Zelensky said he was “grateful” to King Charles for his cordial wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day and added, “His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war.”

He also thanked the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his wishes.

Zelensky thanks Macron and Xi Jinping for their wishes

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for his greetings on Independence Day.

“I deeply appreciate your steadfast leadership and the unwavering solidarity of the French people. France has always stood with us in defense of Ukraine’s independence, territorial integrity, and the values of freedom.”

Replying to the wishes sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zelensky said, “I appreciate congratulations by Chairman Xi Jinping on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day and underscore our interest in developing long-term bilateral dialogue with mutual respect and for the sake of peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, on the eve of Independence Day, Russia launched 72 drones and a ballistic missile toward Ukraine, the majority of which were shot down, claimed the Ukrainian Air Force.