/'Ukraine hasn't won yet, but certainly won't lose': Zelensky speaks at Independence Day celebrations, warns Russia amid raging war

Ukraine on Sunday (August 24) marked its 34th Independence Day with world leaders joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the celebrations. Zelensky addressed the whole nation while standing in Kyiv, saying that this place where history is always being made and the energy of people is born in times "when independence is under threat".

He stressed that Ukraine has withstood the "great calamity" that Russia brought to this land. The Ukrainian president, further expressing hope, said that it is only a matter of time before Ukraine will achieve peace across all its land.

"Because Ukraine has character — a stone-like endurance, a gaze that does not waver, and hands burned by fire and time but strong," Zelensky said.

"Today, both the US and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet won, but it certainly will not lose. Ukraine has won its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter," he said.

The Ukrainian president said that Ukraine has been fighting for 1279 days, the war of independence, further thanking Ukrainian soldiers, volunteers, medics, rescuers, teachers, parents and youth.

He stressed that Russia (enemy) tells Ukraine every day, "There is no such state, no such nation", but they have been proving the opposite every day.

"Ukraine is stronger and respects itself," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine does not wait for "gestures of goodwill," it has its own will to implement what is necessary for us.

"Just as when Russia attacks us every day, our peaceful cities, our hospitals, our schools, killing our civilians, our children, it receives 'Spider Web' in response," he warned, while addressing the nation. "And that is justice. That is Ukraine striking back when its calls for peace are ignored," he added.

Ukraine will never again in history be forced into the shame that the "Russians" call a "compromise", Zelensky stressed, adding the need for peace.

Referring to Europe and the US's support, Zelensky said that Ukraine is heard, is counted, and is listened to. "Its place is at the table; it is not told, Wait outside. It is told, The decision is yours alone."