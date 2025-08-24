Add as a preferred source on Google

What's Trump hiding? Bizarre hand makeup sparks new health fears after 'Cankles' scandal

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 24:06 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 24:39 IST
What's Trump hiding? Bizarre hand makeup sparks new health fears after 'Cankles' scandal

President Donald Trump's hand was slathered in makeup when he spoke at “The People’s House,” a White House immersive experience across the street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Photograph: (AFP)

President Trump’s orange-stained hand, covered in poorly blended makeup, has reignited health concerns after the recent “cankles” controversy. Experts question what the White House is hiding about his bruises and chronic venous insufficiency.

US President Donald Trump has once again set off a frenzy about his ongoing health conditions. During a recent public appearance on Friday, in The People’s House exhibit across the street from the White House, some sharp-eyed public observer noticed that Trump’s hand had makeup to cover bruising, its appearance and lack of blending particularly stood out.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other President in history,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

A few weeks earlier, Trump's ‘cankles’ or swollen ankles caught on camera had raised concerns about his health during his trip to Alaska.

Last month, President Donald Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, (CVI) a vein condition that causes swelling and bruising. The White House shrugged off this as “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The swirl of speculation comes despite the Doctor insisting Trump is in “excellent health.” In July, he reportedly underwent emergency heart tests after swelling in his legs sparked fears of something more serious. However, tests had ruled out any such possibility.

However, it appeared the President had become conscious of the makeup of his hands, as during the meeting with the FIFA President in the office, he was trying to cover his makeup-slathered hand. He had largely hidden it under his left hand or folded it on the desk in front of him. But as he stood up, it was fairly visible.

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...

