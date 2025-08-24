What's Trump hiding? Bizarre hand makeup sparks new health fears after 'Cankles' scandal

US President Donald Trump has once again set off a frenzy about his ongoing health conditions. During a recent public appearance on Friday, in The People’s House exhibit across the street from the White House, some sharp-eyed public observer noticed that Trump’s hand had makeup to cover bruising, its appearance and lack of blending particularly stood out.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other President in history,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

A few weeks earlier, Trump's ‘cankles’ or swollen ankles caught on camera had raised concerns about his health during his trip to Alaska.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Last month, President Donald Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, (CVI) a vein condition that causes swelling and bruising. The White House shrugged off this as “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The swirl of speculation comes despite the Doctor insisting Trump is in “excellent health.” In July, he reportedly underwent emergency heart tests after swelling in his legs sparked fears of something more serious. However, tests had ruled out any such possibility.