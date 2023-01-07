Dhaka immigration plays cupid to find 'suitable match'; post goes viral

Women in the Indian subcontinent often get unsolicited wedding matchmaking prospects from never-minding-their-own-business relatives or even strangers for that matter. The latest incident came up from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. At Dhaka airport, a woman claimed that she was adviced by an immigration officer to "get married and settle" after finding a suitable guy. The woman further added that the concerned immigration officer went on to note her local phone number and said that he will remain in touch if he finds a suitable match for her.

The woman's tweet about the incident is going viral for sharing her hilarious experience at the Dhaka airport. Taking to social media, she wrote, "Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up!"

The reactions on the post left many cracking jokes and taking jibes at the officer's advice.

"Everyone's national duty in the subcontinent is to get a girl married," wrote a user, reflecting the widespread practice of matchmaking in the Indian subcontinent.

"Welcome to Dhaka (sic). From personal experience, I can tell you that similar incidents happen more often than you would think. Of course, that doesn’t make it ok," wrote another.

"Wow those who want run a side business do it irrespective of place & current job: A matchmaker immigration officer," suggested a third Twitter user while reacting to the post. "Matchmaking must be the side occupation of the guy," speculated another user on micro-blogging platform.

