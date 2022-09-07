Matrimony.com launches matchmaking platform for LGBTQIA+ community

Matrimony.com, a BSE-listed company, introduced RainbowLuv, a matchmaking platform that serves the entire LGBTQIA+ community, as a first in India.

According to the company, the numerous dating services currently offered are either exclusively for lesbians or gays, or they cater to gender binary persons and allow members of the community to join and search for matches.

Despite the fact that same-sex unions are illegal in India, the matchmaking platform informed that the LGBTIQ+ community has a good need for committed partnerships that have so far gone unsatisfied with the numerous dating portals.

There is a dearth of information on the group, but according to government statistics from 2012 based on self-enumeration or declarations made by community members, there are 2.5 million LGBT persons in India, according to Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer of Matrimony.com.

Due to the community's sensitivity and ongoing vulnerability, the portal has procedures in place to stop incidents of verbal or physical abuse against its users. To do this, it requires all users to share one or more forms of official identification when registering. To verify the person's legitimacy, this is synchronised in the backend.

Additionally, there is an additional layer of selfie verification, which is reviewed by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that the company uses, to check phoney profile concerns that arise in the majority of dating and marriage portals and applications.

Additionally, sending interest signals or starting discussions with other users of the programme is only available to paying users. And RainbowLUV will stop that, unlike many other similar apps where a paid member might obtain access to the mobile phones of the other members.

Prior to anyone having access to any personal contact information, the member must give permission. The user can build a profile and look for matches based on their sexual orientation, location, age, income, and occupation without paying, but they are unable to send EOI or start a discussion.

(with inputs from agencies)

