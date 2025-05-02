Delhi-NCR woke up on Friday (May 2) with heavy rain, thunderstorms and waterlogging. The situation was daunting as at least four people were killed and over 100 flights were delayed.
Also read: Heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic
But the residents of the national capital, as always, take a dig at the bad weather with their humour. Just like the roads of the Delhi, internet was also flooded - but with memes.
“It’s like the earth is possessed,” one internet user wrote on the social media platform X.
Also read: Morning news brief: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 8th time; heavy rain in Delhi, and more
A dramatic weather change as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the city, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. The downpour cooled temperatures significantly, bringing smiles to residents and disrupting traffic in some areas. #Delhi #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/OKtPDcuhh7— Utkarsh Shukla (@gumnaamtweets) May 2, 2025
Meanwhile, another user said Delhi “feels like a hill station today - crisp, chilly, and just perfect".
#DelhiWeather— Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) May 2, 2025
Delhi feels like a hill station today — crisp, chilly, and just perfect.
God’s been kind. #Grateful#Delhi pic.twitter.com/4TFoRqrSMs
Apart from that, Delhites also had memes for those who had to go to the office in the haunting weather:
Also read: India: Delhi Comes To A Standstill After Hours Of Unseasonal Rain, Thunderstorms
Crazy THUNDERSTORM in Delhi! The weather is absolutely insane right now.— NanC (@_TheNaniVerse_) May 2, 2025
Who else got woken up by the lightning and thunder!?#Delhi #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/i6NQ46kD5R
Good weather changes your day.— Keshav (@keshavtweets) May 2, 2025
You feel more positive
You feel more relaxed
You have that extra confidence of converting your deals.
Wishing you all a very good day.#FridayVibes #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/jtwxc2Y77y
Gurgaon under massive thunderstorm at 5:00 in the morning..!!— Jayam Bansal (@jb_returns) May 2, 2025
The wind was so strong..!!#DelhiRains #Delhi #gurgaon #gurgaonrains #thunderstorm #DelhiNCR #Rain #DelhiWeather #Gurgram pic.twitter.com/ELq2XAIJ0o
Also read: Over 100 flights delayed, 4 dead after heavy rain, storm hit Delhi-NCR
Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the national capital and NCR on Friday (May 2). Four people, one woman and her three children, have been reported dead so far. More than 100 flights were delayed after IMD issued a warning and the Delhi Airport issued an advisory.