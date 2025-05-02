Delhi-NCR woke up on Friday (May 2) with heavy rain, thunderstorms and waterlogging. The situation was daunting as at least four people were killed and over 100 flights were delayed.

But the residents of the national capital, as always, take a dig at the bad weather with their humour. Just like the roads of the Delhi, internet was also flooded - but with memes.

“It’s like the earth is possessed,” one internet user wrote on the social media platform X.

A dramatic weather change as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the city, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. The downpour cooled temperatures significantly, bringing smiles to residents and disrupting traffic in some areas. #Delhi #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/OKtPDcuhh7 — Utkarsh Shukla (@gumnaamtweets) May 2, 2025

Meanwhile, another user said Delhi “feels like a hill station today - crisp, chilly, and just perfect".

Apart from that, Delhites also had memes for those who had to go to the office in the haunting weather:

Crazy THUNDERSTORM in Delhi! The weather is absolutely insane right now.



Who else got woken up by the lightning and thunder!?#Delhi #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/i6NQ46kD5R — NanC (@_TheNaniVerse_) May 2, 2025

Good weather changes your day.

You feel more positive

You feel more relaxed

You have that extra confidence of converting your deals.



Wishing you all a very good day.#FridayVibes #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/jtwxc2Y77y — Keshav (@keshavtweets) May 2, 2025

Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the national capital and NCR on Friday (May 2). Four people, one woman and her three children, have been reported dead so far. More than 100 flights were delayed after IMD issued a warning and the Delhi Airport issued an advisory.