Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the national capital and NCR on Friday (May 2). Four people, one woman and her three children, have been reported dead so far. More than 100 flights were delayed after IMD issued a warning and the Delhi Airport issued an advisory.

— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 2, 2025

On Friday (May 2), the national capital and its neighbouring areas woke to heavy rain, loud thunderstorms, and waterlogging in many areas. The unpleasant weather disrupted people's daily lives.

Meanwhile, the bad weather has also impacted the flights from Delhi as the airport in the capital has issued an advirsory.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

"Recorded squally winds in gust at during 0530-0550 Pragati Maidan 78 kmph; Lodhi Road 59 kmph; Pitam Pura 59 kmph; Nazafgarh 56 kmph; IGNOU 52 kmph; Palam 62 kmph Moderate to intense spell reported over Delhi," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



