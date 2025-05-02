Heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Heavy Rain in Delhi
People in the Indian national capital and its neighbouring areas saw heavy rain on Friday (May 2). Roads and footpaths were flooded due to heavy thunderstorms.
Trees Collapsed
Roads were blocked by fallen trees, and footpaths were inundated with muddy water after a night of rain starting May 1st, 2025.
Daily Lives Disrupted
The poor weather disrupted people's daily lives in Delhi, NCR. Also, more than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi Airport.
Waterlogging After Delhi Rain
Waterlogging led to poor street conditions in Delhi, with vehicles breaking down mid-road.
High Speed Winds
"Recorded squally winds in gust at during 0530-0550 Pragati Maidan 78 kmph; Lodhi Road 59 kmph; Pitam Pura 59 kmph; Nazafgarh 56 kmph; IGNOU 52 kmph; Palam 62 kmph Moderate to intense spell reported over Delhi," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.