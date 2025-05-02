Advertisment
Photos

Heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Images from the scene showed inundated streets and fallen trees, highlighting the impact of the heavy rain and the challenges faced by commuters in the region.

Authored by: WION Web Team
Photograph: (@Netajinonsense1/X;@shutupnaina/X;)
Heavy Rain in Delhi
Heavy Rain in Delhi

People in the Indian national capital and its neighbouring areas saw heavy rain on Friday (May 2). Roads and footpaths were flooded due to heavy thunderstorms.

Trees Collapsed
Trees Collapsed

Roads were blocked by fallen trees, and footpaths were inundated with muddy water after a night of rain starting May 1st, 2025.

Daily Lives Disrupted
Daily Lives Disrupted

The poor weather disrupted people's daily lives in Delhi, NCR. Also, more than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi Airport.

Waterlogging After Delhi Rain
Waterlogging After Delhi Rain

Waterlogging led to poor street conditions in Delhi, with vehicles breaking down mid-road.

High Speed Winds
High Speed Winds

"Recorded squally winds in gust at during 0530-0550 Pragati Maidan 78 kmph; Lodhi Road 59 kmph; Pitam Pura 59 kmph; Nazafgarh 56 kmph; IGNOU 52 kmph; Palam 62 kmph Moderate to intense spell reported over Delhi," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

