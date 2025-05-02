Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for eighth consecutive night

Advertisment

On the night of 1-2 May, Pakistan, for the eighth consecutive night violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".

Another Nepali student found dead at KIIT university in Bhubaneswar; B.tech student found hanging in hostel room

Advertisment

In India's Bhubaneswar, a Nepali female student was found dead inside her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (May 1) evening. This is the second such case.

Four people killed after thunderstorms, heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Advertisment

On Friday (May 2), the national capital and its neighbouring areas woke to heavy rain, loud thunderstorms, and waterlogging in many areas. The unpleasant weather disrupted people's daily lives.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes from record IPL hundred to second-ball duck in two games as RR knocked out

Vaibhav Suryavanshi went from scoring a record-breaking IPL hundred to getting out on a second-ball duck in two successive matches. After scaling heights no one came close to in the competition’s history the other night, the rookie Rajasthan Royals opener failed to repeat his heroics in the next game in IPL 2025, getting out inside the first over as his team lost to Mumbai Indians by 100 runs.

WATCH | Israeli soldiers seen on border with Syria a day after strike