Vaibhav Suryavanshi went from scoring a record-breaking IPL hundred to getting out on a second-ball duck in two successive matches. After scaling heights no one came close to in the competition’s history the other night, the rookie Rajasthan Royals opener failed to repeat his heroics in the next game in IPL 2025, getting out inside the first over as his team lost to Mumbai Indians by 100 runs.

Life came quickly for the 14-year-old in his debut IPL season. Making history at last year’s auction by becoming the youngest to get picked, the left-handed opener went one step ahead in his maiden edition, becoming the youngest ever to play in the cash-rich league and to score an IPL hundred, scoring a brilliant 101 against Gujarat Titans in a home game.

Though Rajasthan Royals completed a massive run chase in that game, setting the franchise record and keeping their little hopes for the playoffs afloat, an embarrassing 100-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians ended their chance of making it to the top four.

Chasing a colossal 218 in Jaipur, the hosts needed another superb start. But unlike how it panned out against GT, they lost wickets in a cluster, including five of their top six inside the Powerplay, resulting in a loss and elimination from the tournament.

It all began with Vaibhav’s wicket on the second ball of RR’s innings when he tried taking the aerial route off a fuller-length ball, only for him to miscue it and send it straight down Will Jacks’ throat.

Though the Mumbai Indians camp celebrated his wicket loudly, knowing what he could do on his day, there was pin-drop silence at the venue.

Dream start, but plenty to follow

Vaibhav had the most amazing start to his IPL career. On his debut against the travelling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Vaibhav hit a six off the first ball off seamer Shardul Thakur, sending the cricket world into a frenzy.

He scored 50 runs in his first two outings, but his moment came in the third game when he struck his maiden IPL hundred off just 35 balls – the second-quickest in IPL history.

His success, however, drew the attention of former stars, including Virender Sehwag, who warned him against getting complacent after his dream debut.

“Suryavanshi must aim to play for 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli; he started playing when he was 19 years old, and now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won't see him next year," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.