Batting great Virender Sehwag puts Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi on notice, warning him against getting too complacent about his wonder IPL 2025 debut. Earlier this season, Vaibhav, 14, created history by becoming the youngest IPL debutant. Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his first IPL outing, Vaibhav smacked a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur, sending the cricket world into a frenzy.

Advertisment

He scored a quick-fire 34 against the travelling LSG but got out early on 16 in his second game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday night (Apr 24), hitting two sixes during his brief stay; RR lost both matches, currently reeling at the eighth spot on the points table.

Sehwag, however, had something to say about the RR teen making headlines worldwide. Having played for over two decades and alongside countless cricketers across all levels, Sehwag feels Vaibhav must have the hunger inside him should he wish to scale his cricketing career, or else he will suffer the same fate as many talented ones who lost their way in line following blockbuster debuts.

Advertisment

Also read | IPL 2025: MS Dhoni on cusp of T20 history as CSK host SRH in do-or-die face-off

Sehwag warns Vaibhav

Speaking on Cricbuzz after RR’s fifth straight loss this season, Sehwag said Vaibhav must aim at playing 20 years in the IPL, taking inspiration from cricket great Virat Kohli.

Advertisment

However, he warned the youngster too, saying should if he thought of himself as a crorepati now, who has had a great IPL debut, and that the fans would remember him for this, he would be nowhere to be seen from the coming season onwards.

Also read | IPL 2025 | 'Quite baffling,' says Gavaskar after RR botch third consecutive chase

“Suryavanshi must aim to play for 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli; he started playing when he was 19 years old, and now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won't see him next year," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"If you step out knowing that you will get praised for doing well and criticised for not doing well, you will remain grounded. I have seen many players who come and get fame from one or two matches, then do not do anything because they think that they have become a star player," he continued.

Meanwhile, RR bagged Vaibhav’s services for INR 1.1 crore at the mega IPL auction late last year, breaking the record for the youngest player to be picked in an IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies)