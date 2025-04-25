Rajasthan Royals (RR) have now lost five back-to-back games in IPL 2025 and the latest loss came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (Apr 24). The loss against RCB was RR's third consecutive one while chasing and they lost it from a winning position.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, says that it is baffling to see RR play this type of cricket and that too with Rahul Dravid as coach.

“With Rajasthan Royals, I’m actually talking about the earlier matches where I wasn’t at the ground. I just saw them. So, you're not always able to get the feeling of what’s really happening. But here, I was at the ground, and you could actually see the kind of cricket that was being played. And with someone like Rahul Dravid as the coach, it was quite baffling—it was unthinking cricket," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Dravid was always so precise in his thinking, and I would’ve thought that kind of approach would’ve seeped into some of the Rajasthan batters," he added.

Before losing to RCB by 11 runs, Royals botched up last two chases as well - losing by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and in Super Over against Delhi Capitals (DC). In all three matches, Royals were in commanding position but failed to go over the line.

currently sit at eighth position on the points table with seven losses in nine games - they also also lost last five games in addition to losing the first two games of this season as well.

Royals are currently above only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the points table. Five-time winners CSK and SRH have managed to win only two games each from eight games played and have lost six apiece.