India batting stalwart Virat Kohli surpassed Pakistan batter Babar Azam for most T20 fifties while batting first during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kohli scored a brilliant 70 - his 62nd T20 fifty-plus score while batting first - as RCB beat RR by 11 runs at Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday (Apr 24). Virat is now on the top of the list for most T20 fifty-plus score while batting first while Babar's on second place with 61 fifty-plus scores.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the win against RR was also RCB's first at home this IPL season - after losing three games on trot. Overall, RCB have won six games out of nine played and lost just three. They are currently third on the 10-team points table with 12 points from nine games.

Also Read - Pahalgam terror attack: Neeraj Chopra breaks silence on inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, says 'after what happened in Pahalgam...'

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are above RCB with as many points as Bengaluru but in eight games each. Gujarat sits atop on the basis of better net run rate than DC.

Advertisment

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have lost their third consecutive game from a winning position. They had lost previous two games in Super Over and two runs respectively, from a commanding position before losing the plot against RCB on Thursday.

Rajasthan currently sit at eighth position on the points table with seven losses in nine games - they also also lost last five games in addition to losing the first two games of this season as well.

Royals are currently above only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the points table. Five-time winners CSK and SRH have managed to win only two games each from eight games played and have lost six apiece.

Advertisment

Both the teams face off on Friday (Apr 25) and winner will surpass RR on the points to be at eighth position at least.