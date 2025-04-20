The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants had everything a fan could ask for. Drama. Thrills. Last minute tension and if that wasn't enough, there was Vaibhav Suryavanshi. At 14 year and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever IPL debutant when he walked out to bat for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants

Advertisment

Last year, he created history by becoming the youngest to bag an IPL deal at 13 years. At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals purchased the rookie left-hander for a whopping $11 million (INR 1.1 crore).

Advertisment

Suryavanshi first rose to the limelight after hitting his maiden triple hundred – an unbeaten 332, in the Randhir Verma Tournament, an Under-19 competition in Bihar. Thus far, he’s played five first-class matches, scoring 100 runs at 10.

Also Read: IPL 2025: I don't know, I blame myself: RR's Riyan Parag after loss to LSG

The 14-year-old had a solid debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he started off his innings with a six on his first ball, making him the 10th player to do so.

Advertisment

A debut to remember

Suryavanshi joined the elite list during the IPL clash between RR and LSG at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The teenage batter started his IPL journey by smoking Shardul Thakur for a massive six over covers, leaving everyone stunned in the stands and the commentators. His innings was ended by Aiden Markram, who got him stumped by Rishabh Pant for an impactful 34 in 20 balls, with two fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 170. He also had an 85-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal during a run-chase of 181.

Now, Vaibhav, aged 14 years and 23 days old, the youngest IPL player in history, has joined the elite company of Australia's Rob Quiney, the Caribbean's Kevon Cooper, West Indies icon Andre Russell, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite, India's Aniket Choudhary, West Indies' Javon Searles, India's Siddhesh Lad, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, and India's Sameer Rizwi in the elite company of players who kickstarted their IPL careers with a six on the very first ball.