Off the countless firsts in cricket that will blow everyone’s mind, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to become the youngest-ever cricketer in the Indian Premier League. Representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, Vaibhav is on the Impact Sub list and likely to bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday; aged 14 years and 23 days, Vaibhav will walk in the XI as an injury replacement for regular captain Sanju Samson.

Advertisment

More to follow...