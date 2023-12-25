Christmas Cold Moon, the year's last full moon, rises in the night sky

Nature surprises us in more ways than one and before this year ends, it has kept the best surprise for last. The special celestial gift of Cold Moon is on our way to end this year on a good note. Cold Moon is the longest and last full moon of the year that will illuminate the sky on Christmas.

December’s full moon will occur on Christmas and will also be a Long Night Moon, marking a double treat! According to NASA, the moon will reach peak illumination at 7:33 pm ET on Tuesday. It will look like a full moon until Thursday morning and illuminate the winter sky.

"December’s full moon could appear wholly round to the naked eye as early as Sunday," as per Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Here’s everything to know about it:

Christmas Cold Moon 2023: When to watch it?

The cold moon, also known as Long Night Moon, will be visible to the naked eye on Dec 25. Sky enthusiasts can catch the perfect glimpse of this celestial event from the night of Christmas to Dec 26 at 7:34 EST.

This is not the first time that December’s full moon has fallen on Christmas. The last full moon to peak on Christmas was in 2015. Before that, there hadn’t been one since 1977. The next Christmas full moon is expected to come around 2034, as per astronomers.

Christmas Cold Moon 2023: How to watch?

To watch December’s full moon at its best, look to the east. As the Cold Moon rises in the east, it will be the best direction to catch a clear view of the sky.

Then try to locate Capella in the constellation Auriga and the Betelgeuse in Orion as the full moon shines between the two bright stars in the sky.

Christmas Cold Moon 2023: Where does it get its name from?

The Cold Moon derives its name from Native Americans or the Mohawk people’s traditions specifically. The name is based on the extreme cold conditions in which Mohawk people live.

Other names for December's full moon include Drift Clearing Moon, Frost Exploding Trees Moon, Moon of the Popping Trees, Hoar Frost Moon, Snow Moon, Winter Maker Moon, Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers and Little Spirit Moon, according to the Farmer's Almanac. Ancient pagans in Europe called the December full moon the Moon Before Yule.