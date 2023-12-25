Low-cost airline in US puts unaccompanied kid on wrong flight. Internet reacts

Spirit Airlines, a low-cost carrier in the United States put an unaccompanied child on the wrong flight, American media reported on Sunday (Dec 24). According to a report by NBC Washington, the child was supposed to fly from Philadelphia International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Thursday. However, the child was boarded on a flight to Orlando.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said, “The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them."

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation,” Spirit Airlines added and apologised to the minor's family.

Internet reacts to incident, draws comparison with 'Home Alone'

This incident sparked discussion online with people drawing comparisons with the iconic "Home Alone," movie series. The comparisons were specifically made to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) ends up on the wrong plane and gets separated from his family. Scholars: Home Alone 2 could never happen in modern society. Airports and airlines have too many checks in place.



Spirit Airlines: https://t.co/PafSdktabE pic.twitter.com/r9APzDb8M9 — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) December 24, 2023 × In a post on X, a user named @TheSizzle20 wrote, "Home Alone 2 could never happen in modern society. Airports and airlines have too many checks in place." The user then shared the popular "Monkey Puppet" meme.

In another post on the social media platform, The Fact of Other Minds" said, "The plot of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was only missing one thing to become fully plausible: Spirit Airlines."