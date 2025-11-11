Chinese Crypto Queen in London: She duped thousands of China’s elderly, fled to the UK with billions – and got caught

When British police raided a mansion near Hampstead Heath in 2021, they found something extraordinary. Amid racks of designer clothes, piles of shopping bags, and unopened Amazon boxes were hard drives containing more than 60,000 Bitcoin, worth over £5 billion. The woman in the mansion, Yadi Zhang – also known as Zhimin Qian – had been living under a false name, posing as an heiress. In reality, she was a fugitive who had fled China, accused of running one of that country’s biggest investment scams.

The crypto queen of China, who was hiding in the UK

Qian, 47, built her fortune by defrauding more than 100,000 Chinese pensioners through her company, Lantian Gerui, which claimed to mine cryptocurrency and invest in high-tech health products. In truth, it was a Ponzi scheme that used money from new investors to pay supposed profits to earlier ones, while Qian quietly transferred billions into her own accounts.

The “Little Flower” persona of Chinese crypo queen

Qian crafted an image of a poetic visionary who wrote about love, patriotism and caring for the elderly. Her followers called her “Little Flower.” Her company’s events drew thousands, filled with patriotic music and promises of effortless wealth. “Get rich while lying down,” was her slogan. As in most Ponzi schemes, investors initially received small daily payouts that convinced them it was real. Many even borrowed heavily to invest more.

Chinese crypto queen's ponzy scheme collapse

When the scheme began to collapse in 2017 and Chinese authorities launched an investigation, Qian fled the country using a fake passport and arrived in London, according to police. She rented a mansion for £17,000 a month, and hired a personal assistant to convert her cryptocurrency, claiming to be the daughter of a diamond baron.

Inside Qian’s diary: delusions of grandeur

Qian’s diary, later seized by British police, revealed even bigger ambitions. She planned to buy a castle in Sweden, befriend a British duke, and even become the “queen” of Liberland – a self-proclaimed microstate on the Danube. In London, she spent her days gaming, shopping online and lying in bed, living the dream her investors had paid for.

The mistake that exposed the Chinese crypto queen in UK

Her downfall came when she tried to buy another luxury property in north London. Her assistant could not explain the source of the funds, raising suspicions that triggered a money-laundering investigation. British police raided her Hampstead home in 2021 and uncovered the enormous crypto cache – one of the largest ever seized in the UK.

Guilty plea and sentencing for China crypto queen

Arrested in York in 2023, Qian initially claimed she was escaping political persecution. But when faced with overwhelming evidence, she pleaded guilty to money-laundering offences. She remains in custody and is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court this week.

Victims left behind, and might never get paid

While Qian will face British justice, thousands of her victims in China may never recover their losses. Many elderly investors lost their life savings; one man told the BBC he lost both his marriage and his retirement funds. Others were left unable to afford food or medical care. If victims cannot prove ownership of the stolen funds, the remaining billions could ultimately revert to the UK government.