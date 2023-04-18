China: Two circus lions escape enclosure mid-act. Watch video here

In Central China's Henan Province, two lions escaped their enclosure mid-performance, causing widespread panic among the audience. As per reports, the two lions are part of a circus in Luoyang, China. They escaped through an unlocked door. There were no casualties or injuries, as the breeder swiftly trapped the lions in a cage. However, the circus has been ordered to suspend its operations.

Talking to Global Times, an eyewitness claimed that the doorway of the enclosure where the lion's act was being performed was not securely closed, which led to the animals escaping.

One of the lions ran out of the stage enclosure and was later even seen wandering outside the circus. Its presence created panic among the locals and tourists in the audience, who were seen fleeing in all directions.

Talking to the press, the local police said that the felines were captured. Videos online show the lions escaping and later being carried away in a cage.

#China:Two lions jumped out of the cage during during the audition of the Global Summit International Circus-Luoyang Station tour, and the audience scattered and fled out of auditorium.

The local government on Saturday released a statement on its official Weibo account — China's alternative for WhatsApp — and said that the circus has been ordered to suspend business for rectification. It also said that relevant investigation and disposal work is being carried out.

