Mistaken for a hare, Chinese man dies in hunting accident

In China's Jiangxi province, a man died after hunters mistook him for a hare and shot at him. A BBC report has identified the man as Wang Moujin and his cause of death is drowning. Four men — some of them are believed to be in their 30s — have been arrested for Moujin's death. The man was reportedly fishing when he was hit in the head with an air gun bullet, following which he fell into a ditch and drowned.

An autopsy report has determined drowning as the cause of death.

Xinzhou District Police said that one of the four men had opened fire after noticing some movement in the grass. Upon firing, he hit Moujin, who was fishing nearby.

An investigation is underway. Reportedly, authorities were called to the scene soon after the accident.

In China, which has one of the strictest gun laws in the world, such accidents involving firearms are rare.

China's gun laws also apply to replica guns and gun toys, ownership of firearms is largely restricted to the military, law enforcement and security personnel. Even the police are issued pistols only to stop violent and dangerous crimes.

However, hunting permits are issued, and those owning such a permit can apply to purchase and own firearms for the purpose of hunting.

Illegal possession of firearms in China comes with a minimum prison sentence of three years, while the penalty for a gun crime can earn the guilty the death penalty.

Xinzhou police in a statement said they intend to crack down on crimes involving guns and explosives.

China, as per BBC, is currently in the midst of a three-year nationwide campaign against crimes involving firearms and explosives.

(With inputs from agencies)

