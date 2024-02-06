ChatGPT turns matchmaker for Russian man, matches him with 5000 women on Tinder to find the 'perfect one'

The Internet is no longer a funny place, it has pivoted itself into a serious space with the onset of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Looks like, when you have tried your best at dating (both online and offline) and even your friends couldn’t set you up with the person of your dreams, AI apps like ChatGPT could come to your rescue.

A 23-year-old man in Russia recently found his partner with the help of ChatGPT. Yes, you read it correctly. ChatGPT can also play a matchmaker for you now.

Alexander Zhadan took the help of ChatGPT to find the perfect partner for him, and the AI-bot matched him with more than 5000 women on Tinder, eventually narrowing it down to one woman. Zhadan is now married to the woman.

Zhadan shared his story on X and said that he had been using ChatGPT for the past year to communicate with a girl online, whom he proposed to later. On the basis of his chat history, ChatGPT re-communicated with 5239 girls, whom it eliminated from its system and left only one, which it thinks could be the perfect match for Zhadan. Scary, right?

Zhadan further tells what happened with the other girls and what problems were there. Сделал предложение девушке, с которой ChatGPT общался за меня год. Для этого нейросеть переобщалась с другими 5239 девушками, которых отсеила как ненужных и оставила только одну. Поделюсь, как сделал такую систему, какие были проблемы и что вышло с остальными девушками. Тред pic.twitter.com/fbVO7OmZhF — Aleksandr Zhadan (@biblikz) January 30, 2024 × Zhadan, a software developer came out of a two-year relationship in 2021 and wanted someone new to share his emotions with. He tried Tinder and even went on a few dates with women from Moscow and St. Petersburg but due to certain “characteristics” like drinking a lot and emotional swings, he couldn’t match up his feelings with any of the women. It was then that he decided to use ChatGPT.

I never revealed my speaking style to ChatGPT," Zhadan said. At first, there were challenges as the system was not acquainted with his way of speaking, and it would produce immature responses.

But over time, he managed to train the bot to communicate with women in a manner that reflected his speech patterns. The artificial intelligence bot successfully filtered out incorrect matches before finally settling on his now wife, Karina.

The responses generated by ChatGPT were so organic, that Karina never realised that initially that she had been talking to an AI bot, as per reports. Zhadan eventually told the truth, Karina, to which she reacted calmly.

Zhadan also made a set of rules for ChatGPT when scanning through Tinder profiles of women. He shared, “I made a filter to filter out girls using the ChatGPT and FlutterFlow APIs” profiles with less than 2 photos, with written zodiac signs, and profiles without a questionnaire. This eventually narrows down his search to one person in the end.

Zhadan said he chose this way to find a partner because "finding a loved one is very difficult". "I want to have time to work, do hobbies, study, and communicate with people. I could go this route myself without ChatGPT, it’s just much longer and more expensive," he said.

From the age of hand-written letters to using ChatGPT to find a partner, we have come a long way.