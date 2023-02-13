Valentine's Day 2023: Celeb-inspired outfits for a fun date night
Looking your best on Valentine's Day is mandatory! It goes without saying that you need to pick your cutest outfit, do the most glamorous makeup and don your most expensive jewellery to celebrate the day of love. Since we don't have an entourage of stylists, designers and makeup artists to help us curate head-turning looks, let's take some style cues from your favourite stars.
Scroll to see some cutest celebrity looks you can recreate this Valentine's Day!
Ananya Panday
If you are opting for a tube dress like Ananya Panday, make sure that you wear a broad corset belt with the ensemble, preferably red or black in colour.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor
Don a floor-grazing gown like Kareena Kapoor and style it with a neat bun and minimalistic makeup.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Deepika Padukone
To shell major style statement, don a power suit and accessorise it with diamond-studded jewellery.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra
You can never go wrong with a little black dress. To take the look a couple of notches higher, pair it with colourful clutch bags and accessories.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor
Slay the V-day look like Janhvi Kapoor in an all-white ensemble. Don't forget to match your outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.