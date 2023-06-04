BTS Style Evolution! 10 pics to show K-pop stars' fashion glow-up

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

In just a few days, ARMY will mark 10 glorious years of South Korean boy band BTS. Before the grand celebration, let's take a trip down memory lane and witness how their fashion sense has evolved over the years. From their biggest style statements to defining moments, these 10 pictures will give you a sneak peek into every era of BTS' fashion glow-up.

School Trilogy era

This era can be further divided into three mini eras: school troublemakers, dark and heavy hip-hop. You would largely see RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jin donning oversized tees, bandanas, and chunky gold chains during the initial days of their fame.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Youth Trilogy era

With their Youth Trilogy era, the BTS boys stepped into a whole new dimension with bright colours and youthful looks. the seven K-pop stars started experimenting with different silhouettes, patterns and fabrics.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Wings era

BTS' dreamy and colourful wardrobe continued in the Wings era, but they gravitated more towards vintage looks. They started adding Balenciaga, Gucci, and Moschino to their collections and styled it in their own unique ways.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Love Yourself era

This was the time when BTS started to really rise in popularity. They started embodying the boy-next-door look and kept things pretty casual yet classy. Adding their own spin to trendy street attires, the K-pop stars proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Map Of Soul era

Returning to a softer colour palette and simpler designs, BTS stars kept their fashion style pretty sweet in their Map Of Soul era. During this time, they often wore gender-bending pieces from luxury brands such as Chanel and Gucci confidently.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Be era

During Be era, Bangtan Boys flaunted polished retro looks and several fresh-off-the-runway high fashion pieces. They released their massive hits "Dynamite" and "Butter" in this era.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Dynamite Trilogy era

It's fascinating to see how BTS members revisit their old styles with a fresh outlook. During the Dynamite Trilogy era, the K-pop stars rocked both patterns and bright colours but in a cohesive style. They were seen rocking loose-fit denim pants, bucket hats, and classic tees in several music videos.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Proof era

With the release of their album Proof in 2022, the BTS boys embarked on the Proof era in their fashion journey. They brought back black and leather to their looks and added an edginess to their outfits.

(Photograph: Instagram )