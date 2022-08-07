Lesser-known skincare ingredients you must try once

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:40 PM(IST)

As a skincare fanatic, giving your skin the love and care it needs should be your topmost priority. We all must have a skincare routine that best suits our skin. Or else, we will lose the charm and beauty we all boast about. Since browsing through hundreds of websites to check out reviews, looking for hacks and checking out new product launches can be arduous and heavy on your pocket, we have listed some of the most effective skincare ingredients that are not quite popular or ruling the mainstream here.

Curate a skincare routine that suits your skin type and treats the skin issues that you wish to cure with the help of this skincare guide.

Snail Mucus

You can find a ton of masks and packs made of snail mucus in the South Korean skincare industry. Snail mucus masks effectively fade hyperpigmentation, reduces redness, and even out skin tone. This ingredient also possesses anti-ageing properties that help reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Cinnamyl alcohol

Cinnamyl alcohol is a fragrance that contains cinnamon and balsam extracts and is used to add a sweet fragrance to cosmetics and skincare products. If you are looking for a product that doesn't have a strong smell, get yourself a cinnamyl alcohol-infused product.

Calendula oil

Use Calendula oil-infused serums, creams, lotions or masks to soothe your skin and calm inflammation. It can be used on all skin types, and even people with sensitive skin can use it.
 

Phytoretinols

Since retinol is notorious for causing irksome side effects like redness, irritation, and flaking, skin care specialists have replaced it with phytoretinols. It is a fairly new player in the scene and it promises to deliver all of the benefits of retinol but without the drawbacks. 

Purslane extract

Purslane extract, when used in skincare, has several superpowers. It can help heal wounds and calm inflamed skin while hydrating it. But, the best part about this skincare ingredient is that it has amazing anti-ageing properties. 

Borage seed oil

If you have ultra-dry skin and you suffer from acne too, try using borage seed oil twice daily to get clear and spot-free skin. It also helps with other skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, and seborrheic dermatitis.

Mandelic acid

Mandelic acid, an increasingly popular AHA, is a great exfoliator for all skin types. It is derived from bitter almonds and has long been used as an antibacterial medicine. It’s also added to topical skincare products to treat various skin concerns.

