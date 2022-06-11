British man lifts 129.5 kg with one finger, shatters 10-year-old world record

Any weightlifter will be proud of an attempt of 129.5 kg but imagine lifting the weight with just one finger. It may sound absolutely impossible but Steve Keeler from the United Kingdom has achieved that exact feat. The professional martial artist broke the world record for heaviest single-finger deadlift – a record that stood for 10 years. He attempted the feat in Ashford, Kent, in February 2022 and was able to lift 129.5 kg with just the middle finger of his right hand. The record was officially accepted by the Guinness Book of World records which posted about it on their official website.

The attempt by Keeler involved six iron discs – one weighing 10 kg, one weighing 20 kg, three weighing around 25 kg each, and one weighing slightly more than 26 kg. The discs were stacked together with a hook that was used by Keeler to complete the world record attempt.

"It's incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong, and I am proud of my lift," Keeler told the Guinness Book of World Records website. The website also said that Keeler is 48 years old and has been “practicing strength training for the last four years”. Keeler has been a practitioner of both judo and karate since he was 18 and that was a huge advantage for him while attempting the world record.

The world record previously belonged to Benik Israyelyan from Armenia. The record stood for ten years as Israyelyan lifted116.90 kg with his right middle finger in 2011.

Keeler dedicated his world record to his stepfather whom he called his “hero”.

