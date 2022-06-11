Can it be aliens? Mysterious green light in Pietermaritzburg sky sparks rumours

The residents of Pietermaritzburg in South Africa were left confused on Wednesday as they saw a long green light in the sky leading to multiple theories on the social media. According to News24, there were reports of a “green asteroid-looking” object falling through the sky around 8 am on Wednesday and the residents took to Facebook to confirm the sightings. Withing a few hours, there were multiple users who reported similar sightings and some of them went on to suggest a “possible alien invasion”. The green light along with the asteroid-like object flashed in the sky for a brief period of time and similar sightings were reported from people in Durban and Johannesburg.

Also read | US Defence Secy slams China's 'destabilising' military activity near Taiwan

“It was a really strange sighting. I saw this object with lights that were flashing. I told my sister about it and she thought I was crazy. I don’t really believe in aliens or UFOs, but who knows if it is true,” said Maryna Buys on her Facebook account according to the report on News24.

The report also said that Kate Da Cunha Rosario was one of the early users to enquire about the event on Facebook as he posted on the Voices of Pietermaritzburg group - “a bright green asteroid-looking thing flying through the sky at 8:05 am in the Scottsville area”.

Also read | 'Slightly sweaty' robotic finger with living skin developed by experts in Japan

The first UFO sighting in South Africa dates back to the 1960s with a number of similar reports coming over the years.

The internet was soon filled with numerous theories with a user called Elna Botha suggesting that it can be an alien invasion. “They have arrived,” she wrote on her Facebook account.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.