Bear or human? China zoo refutes costume claims amid viral hind-leg standing video

A zoo located in eastern China has denied allegations that some of its bears might actually be humans dressed in bear costumes. The controversy arose after a video of a bear standing on its hind legs surfaced online, leading to speculations about the authenticity of the animal.

The zookeepers at Hangzhou Zoo released a statement on behalf of Angela, a Malaysian sun bear.

“When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and amazing power … But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified. We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world," the zoo statement read.

"Some people think I stand like a person," the zoo said in the post adding, "It seems you don't understand me very well."

Bear video circulates online

The video depicting a sun bear standing on its hind legs quickly gained traction on social media. Observers pointed out that the bear's slender legs and fur folds looked like it might be a human impersonating a bear.

Zoo refutes human bear allegations

To address the growing skepticism, a spokesperson for the zoo recorded an audio message on WeChat, confirming that the animal in the video was indeed a real sun bear.

The spokesperson asserted that any suggestion of deception at their state-run facility was baseless. Additionally, he highlighted that given the scorching 40°C (104°F) summer temperature, a person dressed in a bear suit would not be able to endure for more than a few minutes before collapsing.

Scheduled visits to dispel doubts

In an effort to dispel the rumors and provide evidence of the bear's authenticity, the zoo organised visits for reporters on the following day, allowing them to observe the bears up close.

The sun bears, which are about the size of large dogs, stand at a maximum height of 1.3 meters (50 inches) when on their hind legs. This is in stark contrast to larger bear species like grizzlies, which can reach heights of up to 2.8 meters.

Animal impersonation in Chinese zoos

The incident at Hangzhou zoo is not the first time a Chinese zoo has faced allegations of animal impersonation.

In the past, other Chinese zoos have been accused of attempting to pass off dogs dyed to resemble wolves or domestic donkeys painted to look like zebras.

WATCH: 🐻 A viral video of a black sun bear at the Hangzhou Zoo in China's Zhejiang province has some netizens convinced that it is a human in disguise. The zoo has since spoken out to quell the rumours, maintaining that it is "definitely a real animal". pic.twitter.com/hzHOZSnLPT — TODAY (@TODAYonline) July 31, 2023 ×

In 2019, according to a report, there were two zoo workers at Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou who were seen wearing gorilla costumes and playfully jumping around. Following complaints from visitors, the zoo authorities reportedly explained that it was all meant to be an April Fool's Day prank.

