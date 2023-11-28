Bangladeshi couple's research paper cum wedding invitation leaves internet in splits

Weddings are amazing affairs that come in all shapes and sizes, from splendid, lavish celebrations to small, personal affairs. Similarly, the invitations also come in a variety of themes.

In the era of fancy invitations accompanied by chocolates and scented candles, a Bangladeshi couple's wedding card is going viral for its innovative design.

Deeply Researched Invite

The invitation that has taken X by storm looks and reads like a research paper.

A picture of it was shared on the social media platform by user Rayyanparhlo with the caption "Still can't believe that this is a wedding invitation card".

The invitation is from a Bangladeshi couple, Sanjana Tabassum Sneha and Mahjib Hossain Imon.

The title of this 'research paper' cum wedding invitation has the names of the couple with their parents' names written as the superscript details.

Invite Methodology

The invite lists as research methodology, and the wedding venue, along with other details like the timing, date etc.

It also explains the concept of marriage as a "highly religious social contract" which legally binds a man and a woman and brings "rights and obligations to both parties".

The unique wedding invitation also quotes two Quranic verses as references.

Here's what it looks like: Still can't believe that this is a wedding invitation card 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DeOD2L8dOo — rayyan definitely | Booktwt stan 📚 (@rayyanparhlo) November 25, 2023 × Since being posted on November 25th, the invite has already garnered more than 69,000 likes and 25,000 reposts. Netizens, both flabbergasted and delighted with the unique design, have already left hundreds of comments.

One user said, "I thought it's an order from court or something". Another said, "So you’re telling me this ain’t the research paper?"

Yet another user left a tongue-in-cheek comment that said: "I'm going to have to write a peer review of this wedding invitation before I could commit to attending."