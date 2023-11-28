US: 12-year-old takes stolen forklift for joyride, police chase him for hours. Video

A peculiar incident unfolded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as a 12-year-old boy took the wheel of a stolen construction forklift, leading police on a slow-speed chase. The unexpected joyride through the streets of Michigan sparked curiosity and concern among local law enforcement.

Around 6:45 pm on November 25, officers responded to Forsyth Middle School following a report of a juvenile attempting to steal a construction vehicle. Upon arrival, they encountered a construction forklift, its forklift raised, navigating Brooks Street without any lights.

The 12-year-old in control initiated a slow-paced chase, with officers trailing at speeds ranging from 25-30 kilometres per hour.

What was the unexpected turn?

The pursuit took an unexpected route through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood, resulting in the forklift colliding with approximately ten parked vehicles.

The Ann Arbor Police Department, detailing the incident in a release, documented the unconventional journey through the neighbourhood.

Around 7:18 pm, control of the chase transitioned to Washtenaw County deputies as the 12-year-old continued steering the forklift northward on Nixon Road, crossing the M-14 bridge.

The chase reached its conclusion at approximately 7:53 pm near M-14 and Gotfredson, where the young driver brought the stolen construction vehicle to a stop.

Also watch | US marks giving Tuesday, fewer Americans donating to non-profits The boy was apprehended without any reported injuries during the pursuit. However, the bizarre nature of the incident prompted a thorough investigation into how a 12-year-old gained access to and operated a construction forklift.

Authorities discovered that the juvenile had unlocked the forklift using a key concealed within the cab.