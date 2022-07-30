At least one winner from Illinois set to win $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

A winner is all set to win more than a billion dollars as the winning numbers were announced for one of the biggest lottery prizes in history. This happened in the Illinois state of United States as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers promise a payday of around $1.28 billion. Illinois Lottery announced the winning numbers on Friday and according to the official website, the winner numbers were - 13-36-45-57-67 with the Mega Ball being 14. The odds of joining were put at 1 in 302.5 million.

The lottery reached the massive amount after no winners were declared for 29 consecutive draws. It is currently the third-highest lottery prize in history and the biggest in the last five years.

Also read | Spain reports second monkeypox-related death within 24 hours as cases rise

At least one ticket holder has won the prize, the lottery organisers said according to AFP.

The lottery started drawing winners since April 15 but was unable to found even one in 29 attempts after a Tennessee man was the last person to get all six numbers right. Following the unsuccessful attempts, the prize money got bolstered by the annual payments by the players.

The website of the lottery company crashed completely after the winning numbers were announced.

Also read | Protesters storm Iraqi parliament for second time in a week amid growing unrest

Till now, the biggest lottery prize money in Mega Millions jackpot history was $1.537 billion which was won by a man in South Carolina in 2018. Overall, the highest prize money was shared by winners from California, Florida and Tennessee as they claimed an amount of $1.586 billion.

According to the official website, Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington DC, and the US Virgin Islands.