'Are you a true crime fan': Woman reveals details of her date with alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer

One of the purported dates of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has opened up on her unsettling experience during a date with him several years ago.

Heuermann is accused of murdering three women about over a decade ago.

Nikkie Brass, who was in her mid-20s at the time, recounted how Rex's behaviour really weirded her out.

Rex, aged 59, was apprehended by plainclothes cops while strolling down a Midtown sidewalk on July 13.

He had been working in Midtown for several years, running his own company called RH Architecture.

Gilgo Beach serial killer's date opens up: What did she say?

Nikkie revealed that she and Rex met on "one of the sketchy sites," reported Insider.

She wants other girls to be aware of the potential dangers associated with such platforms. Nikkie, a hair stylist closely followed the news about the Gilgo Beach murders.

During her date with Rex, she became increasingly disturbed by the fact that he seemed to possess knowledge about a victim whose death had not been widely publicised at that time.

This made her consider going to the police to share what she knew. "Because I was watching the news and I was following this case," Nikkie said in a TikTok post.

The date took place at a seafood place in Port Jefferson, and Nikkie admitted she had a bad feeling from the beginning, but she went along regardless.

When the conversation shifted to true crime, specifically the Gilgo Beach killer, Nikkie discovered that Rex knew a lot about the case, including information not yet announced in the news.

"He was like, 'Are you a true crime fan?' And I was like, 'Actually, I am. I could probably tell you more about serial killers than their own mothers can. It's bad.'"

As the dinner concluded, Rex invited Nikkie to his place, but she felt uneasy about leaving her car behind. Despite Rex's insistence, she trusted her gut and declined.

This decision proved to be crucial as she noticed Rex becoming increasingly angry, which made her realize she needed to leave immediately.

Fortunately, Nikkie managed to escape the situation unharmed.

Rex's arrest is connected to the 'Gilgo Four,' referring to the four women whose bodies were found in close proximity to each other in 2010: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Rex is currently under suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.





