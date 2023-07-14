US: Infamous 'Gilgo Four' serial killing suspect arrested after 13 years, say reports

A suspected killer in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island New York, reported New York Post on Friday (July 14). The news outlet said that Rex Heuermann (59) has been arrested after a DNA match. Heuermann is reportedly married and an architect by profession. New York Post reported that cops swarmed his home on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park.

Heurermann will reportedly be produced in court on Friday.

The 'Gilgo Four' case pertains to women found wrapped in furniture wraps within days of each other. The women were found in late 2010.

New York State and Suffolk County police have not officially confirm the arrest. But they have hinted at press conferences.

Heuermann, the suspect, is founder and owner of Midtown architecture firm RH Consultants and Associates. The website of the firm says that Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment and American Airlines are among its clients.

Heuermann has in past, given interview to a YouTube channel Bonjour Reality and has reportedly said that he was born and brought up on Long Island.

“I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987, very long time,” he said as quoted by New York Post.

Investigator arrived at Heuermann's run-down home on Friday and reportedly removed a cooler at one point.

“He seemed like a regular neighbour,” said Barry Auslander (72) as quoted by the news outlet

“I never thought he was anything but a businessman, average guy who had a family and went to work.” The murders Discovery of the body of Melissa Barthelemy (24) in December 2010 set off fears of a serial killer in the area. Remains of other three women were found in the following days.

Barthelemy along with Megan Waterman (22), Amber Lynn Costello (27) and Maureen Brainard-Barnes (25) were dubbed the so-called 'Gilgo Four'.

The women were found wrapped in burlap, a sort of a cloth used to wrap furniture, about one-tenth of a mile apart from each other on the beach.

By 2011, the number of those dead had gone up to 10. They included eight women as well as an unidentified man and a toddler.

The bodies were found when police were searching for missing Jersey City-based sex worker Shannan Gilbert. Her body was reportedly found in December 2011.

An attorney for Gilbert's family, John Ray, told News 12 that he had received "a very strong" tip last week that the authorities were going to close in on arrest of a suspect.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.