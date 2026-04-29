/Ancient 'GPS' found in 2,200-year-old Roman shipwreck sends researchers on a time-travel trip

An analysis of a Roman shipwreck from 2,200 years ago has revealed an ancient "GPS", which is like a time capsule that holds the history of travel of the vessel. This item is the humble pollen which was found stuck to the ship. A study of the pollen trapped in the tar acts like a travel log, shedding light on the places it travelled to and that the Romans maintained their ships regularly. Found off the coast of Croatia, the shipwreck has revealed that waterproofing was taken pretty seriously in the second century BCE. Researchers also know the route the ship likely took over its lifetime, all by studying the pollen. Dubbed Ilovik-Parzine 1, the Roman ship was discovered in 2016. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Materials sheds light on the waterproofing technology and the ship's voyage.
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Waterproofing in ancient times
The authors wrote that the ship was likely constructed in Italy, sailed throughout the Adriatic Sea, and then went down in Croatia 2,200 years ago. It states that past studies have not focused on the waterproofing methods used for ships in ancient times. Using molecular analysis, the scientists identified two primary types of coatings - Pine pitch, or heated resin, on the majority of the hull, and a specific mixture of pitch and beeswax known as zopissa. These materials were a catalyst for attracting a source that acted as a portal into the past of the ship.
Pollen, a portal for time travel
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Since the pitch was sticky, pollen in the air got stuck to it. It happened throughout its journey, as it picked up pollen from different places. An analysis of the pollen helped scientists pinpoint the exact places the ship had been. They found pollen from the Mediterranean shrubs, oak forests, and olive trees. This information confirmed that the ship traveled extensively between Italy and the Balkans. The study also noted that the Romans were careful about maintaining their ships and used sophisticated routines. The analysis found that the ship didn't just have one coat of "paint", but four to five distinct layers were applied at different times. This shows that the ships were systematically maintained and "patched up" at different ports across the Adriatic Sea. The findings suggest that the Romans had a highly developed "service industry" for ships.