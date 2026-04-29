An analysis of a Roman shipwreck from 2,200 years ago has revealed an ancient "GPS", which is like a time capsule that holds the history of travel of the vessel. This item is the humble pollen which was found stuck to the ship. A study of the pollen trapped in the tar acts like a travel log, shedding light on the places it travelled to and that the Romans maintained their ships regularly. Found off the coast of Croatia, the shipwreck has revealed that waterproofing was taken pretty seriously in the second century BCE. Researchers also know the route the ship likely took over its lifetime, all by studying the pollen. Dubbed Ilovik-Parzine 1, the Roman ship was discovered in 2016. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Materials sheds light on the waterproofing technology and the ship's voyage.

Waterproofing in ancient times

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The authors wrote that the ship was likely constructed in Italy, sailed throughout the Adriatic Sea, and then went down in Croatia 2,200 years ago. It states that past studies have not focused on the waterproofing methods used for ships in ancient times. Using molecular analysis, the scientists identified two primary types of coatings - Pine pitch, or heated resin, on the majority of the hull, and a specific mixture of pitch and beeswax known as zopissa. These materials were a catalyst for attracting a source that acted as a portal into the past of the ship.

Pollen, a portal for time travel