Air India pilot invites female guest into cockpit; India's aviation regulator launches investigation

Air India has made the headlines once again, this time for a pilot treating the cockpit as his living room and 'entertaining' a female friend. The incident happened on international flight AI 915 from Dubai to Delhi on February 27th. As per an HT report, the pilot not only mistreated the cabin crew but also endangered the passengers with his actions.

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently investigating the complaint filed by a member of the cabin crew.

The pilot allegedly wanted the cabin crew to make sure that the cockpit, a.k.a., the control centre for the aeroplane, appeared welcoming to his guest.

As per the complaint, the whole flight was wrought with problems. To start with, the pilots were late; they didn't show up at their reporting time and instead entered the aeroplane late, with the passengers.

Then the pilot against whom the complaint has been filed made demands for a seat upgrade for his friend and when that wasn't available asked for her to be seated in the cockpit. The guest was eventually seated in the first observer seat, which goes against DGCA safety norms.

According to DGCA's Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR): "An employee of the aircraft operator, who has the permission of the pilot-in-command (PIC) and whose duties are such that his/ her entry into the cockpit is necessary for the safe operation of the aircraft can only be allowed in the cockpit provided they have done the mandatory BA tests."

In addition, the pilot asked her to be served alcohol in the cockpit, a request the complainant denied. Following this, the pilot's behaviour took a dark turn, and he became "snappy and rude," and started treating the cabin crew member "like a servant working exclusively for him."

DCGA said that it was "looking at the technical and safety aspects involved in the matter." Air India too has launched an investigation and has "constituted a committee to investigate the issues raised."

