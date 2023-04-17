Artificial Intelligence helps 'solve the mystery,' match medicine to patient, aid in treatment of depression

What works for one may not for another. This is especially true when it comes to mental health problems like depression and antidepressants. These drugs that can make a person's life significantly better often come with serious side effects. To avoid this and ensure that medications work effectively, an Israeli health-tech company is using Artificial Intelligence to match antidepressants to patients.

According to World Health Organization, globally, more than 280 million people suffer from depression. However, as per estimates for two-thirds of them, the initial prescriptions for depression or anxiety may not work properly.

The groundbreaking AI-based technology uses brain cells generated from patients' blood samples which are then tested for biomarkers when exposed to various antidepressants.

Genetika+, the company then analyses the patient's medical history and genetic data to determine the best drug and correct dosage for a doctor to prescribe.

As per a BBC report, the AI-based technology is still in development and is set to be launched commercially in 2024.

The company has secured funding from the European Union's European Research Council and European Innovation Council. It is also working with pharmaceutical companies to develop precision drugs.

"We are in the right time to be able to marry the latest computer technology and biological technology advances," says neuroscientist Dr Cohen Solal, who is the co-founder and chief executive of Genetika+. Solal says that AI can help "solve the mystery" of which drugs work.

Dr Heba Sailem, senior lecturer of biomedical AI and data science at King's College London says that the potential for AI to transform the global pharmaceutical industry is huge.

