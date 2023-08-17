Air India launches 96-hour sale across domestic, international routes | Check dates, prices

Air India, a Tata-group company, is running a 96-hour special sale on select domestic and international routes for flight bookings from September 1 to October 31. This exclusive offer ends on Sunday (Aug 20). According to the airline, zero convenience fees will be applied to bookings made on the Air India website and mobile app during the sale period.

“On domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start from ₹1470 for Economy, and ₹10,130 for Business Class. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes,” read a statement by Air India.

Also, Air India’s Flying Returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets booked through this special sale.

“Bookings under the sale are open from today (August 17) and will end at 2359Hrs on 20 August 2023, for travel between 01 September 2023 and 31 October 2023 on select domestic and international routes. Blackout dates apply through the travel period,” the statement read.

Booking details

In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, the bookings under the sale can also be made through authorised travel agents and online travel agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings.

The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Air India’s transformation plan

Last week, Air India unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery on August 10 as part of its rebranding, representing the airline's bold vision of its future. The Tata Group-owned airline's brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices). The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

By March 2024, the carrier expects that 33 per cent of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded.

(With inputs from agencies)

