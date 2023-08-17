Watch: Majestic sandstone art depicting India’s Konark Sun Temple unveiled at Times Square

A stunning stone art inspired by the Konark Sun Temple located in India's Odisha state has been unveiled at Times Square in New York.

The artwork, made of sandstone, was unveiled by Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on Tuesday (August 15), marking India’s 77th Independence Day.

The artwork shows 24 wheels of the Konark Sun Temple, giving a glimpse of the rich Indian heritage and an opportunity to Americans to get an idea of the temple’s architecture.

Congratulate entrepreneur & celebrity chef @TheVikasKhanna on unveiling a replica of #KonarkTemple wheel at Times Square, New York on the occasion of India’s 77th #IndependenceDay. Thank Mr Khanna for showcasing #Odisha’s timeless sculpture before the world and appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/j4KxJlp8f4 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 16, 2023 ×

This majestic Stone Art inspired by The Konark Temple will be displayed until Tuesday, Aug 22nd. (44th & Broadway) Please visit Times Square with your friends & family to fall in love with Odisha’s brilliant artists. ❤️



Afterwards it will be installed at my upcoming flagship… pic.twitter.com/aAa6MJ4dOA — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 16, 2023 ×

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Vikas Khanna wrote, “This majestic Stone Art inspired by The Konark Temple will be displayed until Tuesday, Aug 22nd. (44th & Broadway) Please visit Times Square with your friends & family to fall in love with Odisha’s brilliant artists.”

Replica will be transferred to Khanna’s restaurant

According to media reports, the replica will be displayed at Times Square till Tuesday, August 22. Khanna said that the artwork will be later installed at his upcoming flagship restaurant in New York City in 2024.

The sandstone-made artwork weighs about 1,750kg and is made by Indian artist Amaresh Chandra Bindhani and his team.

Statement by Indian Consulate General in New York

The replica was unveiled in the presence of hundreds of community members from India and the US, along with India’s Consulate General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.

Watch: India approves $7 billion plan for 10,000 electric buses

“We have a lot together to do in the digital age, in the knowledge world and we count on all your support. The message of India, then, today and tomorrow will be of togetherness and unity. I once again convey my warmest wishes to all of you,” Jaiswal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

About Konark Temple

India’s Konark Temple is a 13th-century Sun temple located in the Puri district of Odisha state. The temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its exquisite architecture.

It is dedicated to the Sun God and is designed in the shape of a colossal chariot with intricate stone carvings depicting various scenes from life and mythology.

The temple's main sanctum once held a massive black granite statue of the Sun God riding a chariot, but it is no longer present.