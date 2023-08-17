Indian Coast Guard rescues Chinese national in bold Arabian Sea nighttime operation

In a daring operation that defied odds and adverse weather conditions, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully executed a dramatic nighttime rescue from the Arabian Sea, saving the life of a Chinese national stranded on the Panama-flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2. The mission unfolded on the night of August 16 and underscored ICG's unwavering commitment to maritime safety and outreach.

The MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, en route from China to the United Arab Emirates, became the scene of a medical emergency as crew member Yin Weigyang experienced symptoms of cardiac arrest. Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai sprang into action, initiating communication with the vessel to provide essential telemedicine guidance.

With conditions deteriorating and Yin Weigyang's health rapidly declining, the ICG formulated a complex plan to effect a rapid and safe evacuation. The vessel, 200 kilometres off the coast of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, presented formidable challenges, further exacerbated by the cover of darkness.

A statement by the coast guard said, "The exemplary operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea and reaffirms Indian Coast Guard's commitment to the motto 'We Protect'."

The Indian coast guard used the CG ALH MK-III helicopter for the operation. The advanced aircraft, manned by ICG personnel, executed a precision rescue. The quick response and expert medical care provided aboard the helicopter were instrumental in stabilizing his condition.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE