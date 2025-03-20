Dating apps were looked as a boon in this growing and technologically advanced world, where people are trying to strike the right kind of balance between work and life. What seemed is like a boon has its flipside too, people are now using AI to track their cheating partners.

An AI-driven company CheatEye.ai is helping people track if their partners have active dating profiles. The company's tagline reads: 'Is He Still On Dating App?'

As per the website, CheatEye uses AI technology to access Tinder's database in real-time, finding profiles that match your search criteria.

In a recent report, CheatEye revealed that among all profiles tracked in the United Kingdom, London has popped as a city where women are more likely to suspect their partners are cheating. The report saw 27.4% of the searches in London were to find if their partners indulging in infidelity.

Of all the searches conducted, 62.4% of them were done by women, to check if their husbands or boyfriends were being unfaithful.

The company assures, "We will never share any information you provide, and the person you’re searching for will never know you looked them up."

Further highlighting, "Get a detailed report with their bio, photos, last activity, Tinder subscription, and last used location. Even if they’ve used a different name or changed their age, CheatEye will still find them."

People who have caught their partners cheating have left reviews, one of which reads, "This app is the real deal. Found her profile with photos she swore she didn’t even have anymore.". Another said, "This website is just brilliant. Honestly, thanks for the hours of therapy saved."

"Was doing my casual 2am stalking and decided to try Cheateye. Found out my situationship had an active Tinder profile AND was seeing no less than six other girls at the same time," another user left a review on the website