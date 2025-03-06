Despite being on a quest for an old-school love story, today's romantics hop on dating apps in hope. Well, they have said it too many times: trust in the future is hope; if it's true or not, only time can tell.

Dating terms have been pouring in, and this list is only updating each passing day. The latest addition to toxic dating terms is 'floodlighting'. It has got very little to do with stadium floodlights. I won't lie, had I not known this before, it would have been my first guess too.

What is the definition?

It roughly translates to oversharing. This could mean being vulnerable even before getting to know your date, which in the ideal world would mean stage two after the talking and meeting phase. In a world so fast, this could be looked at as a fast forward button, but pushed way before the 'right' time has arrived.

Psychologist and clinical hypnotherapist Diana Quadros told WION, "Individuals who floodlight are emotionally immature and would want to dump their emotional burden in order to be seen and taken care of by their date, who is literally a stranger."

Is it okay to overshare on or before the first date?

Online dating and speed dating are quick and fast, no doubt, but many still like to take it slow and easy. "I had just gotten back from work. I checked my app to see his message, 'Wanna get on a call? Feeling low'. I was not prepared for this; if a fully grown man cannot handle his emotions and is seeking help from a stranger, I feared doing more harm than good. I thought of giving him time," Raavi (name changed), a marketing professional, said.

She added, "But then you end up thinking, is it a cry for help?"

We have all by now been acquainted with dating terms like: Bread crumbing, ghosting, and love bombing... what's next?