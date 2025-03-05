Loved Crime Beat? Here Are Other Journo Dramas You Can Watch

Scoop (Netflix)

Netflix’s Scoop is a riveting crime drama that takes viewers deep into the world of sensational journalism. The series follows the journey of a journalist who uncovers a major scoop involving a high-profile murder case, only to find herself entangled in a web of conspiracy, danger, and deceit. As she navigates the cutthroat media industry and faces mounting pressure to deliver the truth, the line between ethics and ambition begins to blur. Scoop is a gripping exploration of the lengths a journalist will go to for a story, the cost of exposing secrets, and the moral dilemmas that come with seeking the truth.