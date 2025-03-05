Loved Crime Beat? Here Are Other Journo Dramas You Can Watch
By: Zeba Khan
Journalism has always been a high-stakes profession, where uncovering the truth often comes at a personal cost. From chasing dangerous leads to exposing corruption, journalists walk a fine line between power and peril. If you loved Crime Beat, here’s a list of other content around journalism that you will keep you hooked on your seats.
If you love stories filled with suspense, crime, and relentless truth-seeking, these five gripping dramas will keep you hooked till the very end.
Investigative journalists walk a razor-thin line between exposing corruption and becoming entangled in it, making their profession as thrilling as it is dangerous. Crime Beat on ZEE5 brings this tension to life through the story of a rookie crime reporter, played by Saqib Saleem, who stumbles upon a career-defining lead—a fugitive gangster’s return to India. What begins as a golden opportunity soon turns into a high-stakes game of deception.
Netflix’s Bhakshak is a hard-hitting crime drama that unearths the dark realities hidden beneath power and silence. At the heart of the story is an investigative journalist who stumbles upon a shocking case of abuse and exploitation at a shelter home. As she digs deeper, determined to expose the truth, she faces relentless threats, systemic corruption, and personal danger.
Netflix’s Scoop is a riveting crime drama that takes viewers deep into the world of sensational journalism. The series follows the journey of a journalist who uncovers a major scoop involving a high-profile murder case, only to find herself entangled in a web of conspiracy, danger, and deceit. As she navigates the cutthroat media industry and faces mounting pressure to deliver the truth, the line between ethics and ambition begins to blur. Scoop is a gripping exploration of the lengths a journalist will go to for a story, the cost of exposing secrets, and the moral dilemmas that come with seeking the truth.
Despatch on ZEE5, starring the brilliant Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Kanu Behl, takes viewers on a thrilling ride into the dark underbelly of crime journalism. The series follows Joy Bag, a crime reporter who embarks on a high-risk investigation to uncover the truth behind a major scam, only to find himself entangled in a life-threatening situation. As Joy digs deeper, the mounting threats from unseen enemies force him to confront the powerful forces at play, pushing him to the edge.
The Broken News Season 2 on ZEE5 takes the clash between truth and sensationalism to a whole new level. After being wrongfully imprisoned, Radha Bhargava (Shriya Pilgaonkar) is back with a mission—to take down Dipankar Sanyal’s (Jaideep Ahlawat) power-hungry media empire. Radha’s relentless pursuit of justice pushes her to the edge, even if it means bending the rules. Meanwhile, Ameena Qureshi (Sonali Bendre) continues her uphill battle to uphold ethical journalism.
