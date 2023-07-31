After Titanic, OceanGate cofounder aims to send people to Venus

Guillermo Sohnlein, who is the co-founder of OceanGate, said in an interview that the company now aims to send people to planet Venus by the year 2050.

The United States-based OceanGate is the same company whose submersible met with an ill fate as a catastrophic implosion killed all five on board when it was on a voyage to see the century-old wreck of the Titanic in June.

The company's CEO, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were among those who lost their lives.

In an interview with Insider, Sohnlein, who is also the founder and chairman of Humans2Venus, said that he is hopeful his new company can host a colony of 1,000 humans on Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system.

He said, "Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a big breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, are gonna get shut down and pushed back into the status quo."

Sohnlein added, "[Sending humans to Venus] ... it is aspirational, but I think it's also very doable by 2050."

Titan submersible expedition

The submersible accident raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions as experts across the world asked why private parties ignore safety checks during risky adventure trips.

Reports also mentioned that the company had not got a safety audit committed by a third party. Some experts have highlighted that the scope of survival was low even if a small thing went wrong.

