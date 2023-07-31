Explained | Rare 'brain-eating amoeba' haunts US, kills Georgia resident 

In Georgia, United States, a man who was likely infected by a brain eating amoeba has died after potentially catching the rare infection while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond.

Georgia resident

As per an NBC News report, the Georgia resident is yet to be identified.

The Georgia Department of Public Health, in a statement, said that "a Georgia resident has died from Naegleria fowleri, a rare infection which destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death."

"The individual was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond in Georgia."

"Though the risk of infection is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water," said the Georgia Department of Public Health.

"If you choose to swim, you can reduce your risk of infection by limiting the amount of water that goes up the nose."

Recent deaths due to rare amoeba in the United States

In July, a two-year-old boy from Nevada died from the infection. As per the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioural Health, the little boy likely contracted the infection at a natural hot spring.

Previously, in February, a Florida resident died from the amoeba after doing a sinus rinse with tap water.

What is it?

The scientific name for this brain-eating amoeba is 'Naegleria fowleri', and it is a microscopic single-celled organism found in warm freshwater bodies like lakes, rivers and hot springs.

How does Naegleria fowleri infect people?

Naegleria fowleri can enter the body via infected water. This can happen when people go swimming, diving or dunk their heads in water contaminated by this amoeba.

The amoeba, as per the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) travels up your nose and enters the brain cavity, where it slowly destroys brain tissue and causes a rare but usually fatal infection called Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Even if people don't go swimming in the above-mentioned water bodies, they can still risk infection if they use Naegleria fowleri contaminated water to cleanse their noses and clear sinuses.

In rare instances, people have been infected by chlorine-free pool water and water parks etc.

Geographically, where is this brain-eating amoeba found?

It was first discovered in the United States in the year 1937 and the CDC warns that in the warmer months of July, August and September, it may be present in any freshwater body in the US. It is not present in salt or brackish water.

The organism mainly thrives in warm water and heat and grows best in high temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) but can at times survive warmer temperatures.

How common are infections from this rare brain-eating amoeba?

In the US between the period, 2012-2021, on an average zero to five cases, were diagnosed annually. As of 2018, a total of 381 cases have been reported from across the world, mainly from the US, India, and Thailand.

Last year, as per NBC, in the US, there were three confirmed cases of Naegleria fowleri. As per data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases were reported from Iowa, Nebraska and Arizona and were believed to have occurred after exposure to freshwater.

In December end, South Korea also reported a case, its first ever case of the brain-eating amoeba.

Who is most vulnerable to the disease?

Mostly young boys of ages 14 years or younger. However, as per CDC, this could mainly be due to the fact that boys this age are more prone to participate in activities that leave people vulnerable to the organism and the resulting disease.

Is it contagious?

No, Naegleria fowleri infection isn't contagious, i.e., an infected person cannot pass the disease on to another individual.

What are the symptoms of this brain infection?

Common symptoms that usually start after about five days of infection include fever, nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms that happen at a later stage of infection are a stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, seizures, hallucinations, and coma. Ultimately, it destroys brain tissue, causing swelling in the brain and ultimately death.

The disease progresses rapidly, and generally, death happens between one and five days after the infection. In almost 97 per cent of cases, the infection turns fatal.

What are the treatment options for Naegleria fowleri?

Currently, no set treatment for the amoeba exists. This is mainly due to the rare nature of this infection. However, a number of drugs were found to be beneficial in the treatment.

While currently reported cases of this deadly amoeba are rare, as climate change and global warming heat up the planet, this heat-loving amoeba may thrive making infections common.

(With inputs from agencies)

